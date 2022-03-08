Today is Tuesday March 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Rami Malek among next round of confirmed Oscars presenters

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 2:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/AMPAS

The producers of the 94th Annual Academy Awards have announced their second round of presenters. 

Oscar-winning actors Anthony Hopkins and Rami Malek will have podium time, as will Oscar-winning Black Panther costume designr Ruth E. Carter, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu

Golden Globe winner Uma Thurman will also take the stage on March 27, as will Pam & Tommy's Lily James, and John Wick series vet and Tony and Emmy winner performer John Leguizamo

Previously announced presenters included Oscar winners Kevin CostnerLady Gaga, and The Batman's Zoë Kravitz.

Amy SchumerWanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host the 94th Annual Academy Awards, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design