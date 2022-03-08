Warrant: Tyler man threatened to kill ex-wife in kidnapping case

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 2:46 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man punched his ex-wife repeatedly and threatened her life while attempting to kidnap her, according to our news partner KETK. 37-year-old Adrian Perez is charged with kidnapping for an incident back on Friday, March 4. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on multiple bonds totaling close to $900,000. According to the warrant, Perez’s ex-wife ran from his home after sustaining “serious bodily injury inflicted upon her by [him].” The victim was able to drive to a Super 1 Foods on Gentry Parkway where a friend came to pick her up. The documents say that she planned to leave her car at the store and then be taken to a safe home. However, Perez had followed her, according to the warrant, and cut them off in the parking lot. He then allegedly grabbed her from the car by her hair, punched her in the face and torso, then threatened to kill her while dragging her to his truck.

Go Back