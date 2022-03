Capitol rioter, Guy Reffitt, found guilty on all counts

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 1:13 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- A Texas man who is the first to stand trial in the prosecution of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was found guilty on all charges including obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in disrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

