‘P-Valley’ season two coming this June

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 1:03 pm

Courtesy of Starz

Welcome [back] to the Pynk! The long-awaited return of the hit Starz show P-Valley, is finally here.

Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan and J. Alphonse Nicholson, who play Mercedes, Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda, respectively, joined other cast members in announcing the series return in a video posted on the show’s official Instagram page.

P-Valley’s first season, which gained positive critical acclaim from many outlets, including Rotten Tomato’s 100% “fresh” rating, aired on Starz in July 2020. While there is no specific date for season two June’s release, the show’s “Pynk Posse” is beyond ready for its return.

P-Valley is a television adaptation of creator Katori Hall’s stage play of the same name. Centered around “The Pynk,” a popular Mississippi strip club, the show highlights and embraces dance culture and is based on Hall’s personal experiences, according to The Playlist.

“I actually grew up going to strip clubs, so it was just a part of Southern culture, Southern Black culture," says Hall. "It was something that we didn’t necessarily look at in a shameful way. And I think it had a lot to do with the fact that the dancers were seen through a lens of athleticism. It wasn’t that they were just taking off their clothes, they were actually performing the Cirque du Soleil-esque skills....”

Hall told Deadline she predicted P-Valley’s success, and while it surprised executives at the network, she knew there was an audience for it.

“I would kid to the executives, ‘Yeah, the number’s going to be, like, 10 million, 20 million.’ And they were like, ‘Girl, those are Super Bowl numbers, be quiet.’ But then, boom, I was, like, ‘Nine million, good, for the first season’” the Pulitzer Prize winner said.

You can catch up on season one of P-Valley on Starz.

