First trial for Capitol rioter ends with conviction by jurors

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 12:49 pm

A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and of obstructing justice for threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the Capitol attack.

Go Back