Warrant: Tyler man denied entrance to Fuzzy’s before hitting woman with car

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 11:50 am

TYLER – A Tyler man was denied service at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Tyler for being intoxicated before allegedly hitting a woman with his car when he left, according to our news partenr KETK.

25-year-old Devonte Crawford-Milton is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident at the Troup Highway location just after midnight on Friday, March 4. The documents state that Milton was driven to the restaurant by a friend from a local bar. The manager denied entrance to both Crawford-Milton and the friend due to “their obvious intoxicated and belligerent state,” according to the warrant. Crawford-Milton then allegedly got back into the car by himself and backed into a parked car. As he was driving away, the warrant says that he “drove around the parking lot of Green Acres Shopping Center attempting to strike pedestrians.”

Two people tried to remove him from the car but were unsuccessful. A third woman tried to help them and was then struck by Crawford-Milton’s vehicle and he drove away, according to the warrant. The victim was taken to a local Tyler hospital with minor injuries. Crawford-Milton was arrested later that night by Smith County deputies. He is still being held in the Smith County Jail on the aggravated assault charge and several other outstanding warrants. His combined bails total nearly $1 million. If convicted, Crawford-Milton faces up to 20 years in prison for the aggravated assault charge alone.

