Today is Tuesday March 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Rocketman’ star Taron Egerton returns to West End play after on-stage health scare

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 11:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Taron Egerton, star of Rocketman and the Kingsman movies, took a bow on a West End stage Monday night, days after collapsing during a performance of the Mike Bartlett's play C**k.

The actor was nearing the end of the preview performance Saturday night, according to patrons, when he apparently fainted. A doctor in the audience tended to Egerton, and an understudy took over for the duration of the performance after a 40-minute delay.

The next day, Egerton told fans on social media, "...I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine." According to People, he also added, he "would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and I checked out."

After Monday night's performance, Taron cheekily said in another Instagram story, "Did the second preview, didn't pass out, so..." flashing a thumbs-up. 

The play has Edgerton playing the boyfriend of Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, who finds his relationship complicated when he falls for a woman.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design