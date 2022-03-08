Today is Tuesday March 08, 2022
Upshur County law enforcement looking for information about theft at local church

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 11:16 am
Upshur County law enforcement looking for information about theft at local churchUPSHUR COUNTY– The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a theft at a church. The sheriff’s office said that they’re looking for a 1998 Ford Mustang that is painted a dull gray (possibly primer) with a wide black stripe on the hood and the spoiler on the trunk, and also may be black in color. The license plate is believed to have red coloring on it and is possibly from another state. Three people were inside the car on Sunday, March 6. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Rob Bowen at 903-680-8223



