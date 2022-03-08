Today is Tuesday March 08, 2022
Jury deliberations begin in 1st trial over Capitol riot

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 9:34 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury began deliberating in the case against a Texas man whose trial is the first for the hundreds of people charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. Guy Wesley Reffitt didn’t testify at his trial. Reffitt is charged with storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun strapped to his waist and interfering with police officers guarding the Senate doors. He also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt’s attorney, William Welch, didn’t present any witnesses after prosecutors rested their case.

 



