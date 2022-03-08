Biden to announce ban on Russian oil imports: Source

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 8:01 am

Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden will announce as early as Tuesday that the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil, a source told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega.

The White House said Tuesday morning that Biden has added a 10:30 a.m. event to his schedule about "actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."

He has been under pressure from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress to go forward with a ban.

