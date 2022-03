Major wreck shuts down portion of I-20

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 7:57 am

GREGG COUNTY — Interstate 20 starting at mile marker 595 (Estes Parkway) is shut down, both directions, due to a major accident in Gregg County. Longview police are asking driver to seek an alternative route around the area. Additional details were not available.

