Today is Tuesday March 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man accused of pandemic loan, unemployment aid fraud

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2022 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A former New Orleans resident faces federal charges that he fraudulently received a pandemic business aid loan and unemployment benefits. U.S. Attorney Duane Evans’ office said Monday that 46-year-old Stacy V. Santemore, now of Houston, is charged with making false statements and theft of government funds. He was charged last week in New Orleans. Prosecutors accuse Santemore of fraudulently obtaining a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of more than $89,000 and more than $1,000 in unemployment benefits while he was working for Amtrak. Santemore has not entered a plea. His first court appearance is set for later this month.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design