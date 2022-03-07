Today is Monday March 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen out indefinitely with fractured finger

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2022 at 5:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen suffered a fractured finger during the first quarter of his team’s 104-96 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Allen will be sidelined indefinitely by the injury to the middle finger on his left (non-shooting) hand, the team announced. Allen also suffered a bruised left quad in Sunday’s game.

Allen, who had six points and two rebounds in 10 minutes Sunday, is averaging a career-best 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds this season.

The Cavs have been ravaged by injuries for months, losing leading scorer Collin Sexton and veteran guard Ricky Rubio to season-ending knee injuries. All-Star guard Darius Garland has been dealing with a back bruise, and the Cavs are still without guards Rajon Rondo and Caris LeVert.

The news on Allen is a tough blow for a team trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Without the 7-footer, rookie Evan Mobley will be asked to do even more, and the Cavs will be faced with yet another challenge.

“I’ll have to play more big and Kevin Love will play my position,” Mobley said Sunday. “It will just shift down the line. We still got three bigs — me, K-Love and Lauri (Markkanen). We’re still a very big team and we can play a similar way.”

The Cavaliers (37-27) are in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, three games ahead of the Raptors (34-30).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design