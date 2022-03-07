Today is Monday March 07, 2022
Multiple people shot outside Des Moines, Iowa, high school

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2022 at 3:59 pm
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(DES MOINES, Iowa) -- Multiple people were shot Monday afternoon outside a high school in Des Moines, Iowa, police said.

The shooting occurred outside East High School, according to police.

The high school was on lockdown.

The circumstances of the shooting and whether or not the victims are students is unclear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

