Jury to begin deliberating in first trial over Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury is scheduled to begin deliberating Tuesday in the case against a Texas man who is the first person to be tried on criminal charges stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jurors heard attorneys’ closing arguments on Monday for the trial of Guy Wesley Reffitt. A prosecutor said Reffitt led a mob that overwhelmed police officers and became the first group of rioters to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt’s attorney said he is prone to bragging, exaggerating, and embellishing. Reffitt is charged with storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police officers, and threatening his teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement.



