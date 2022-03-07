$20,000 reward offered for information about 35-year-old cold case murder

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2022 at 1:55 pm

ATHENS — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a 35-year-old cold case murder out of Henderson County. According to our news partner KETK, 29-year-old Rickey Herriage’s body was discovered on March 8, 1987. Officials say his body was “bullet riddled” and had been thrown off the side of a bridge on CR 1500 on the same morning or the night before. To be eligible for a $5,000 payment, contact Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477, and you can remain anonymous. The rest of the $15,000 will be paid by Herriage’s family and friends.

Herriage’s younger sister, Virginia Culpepper, told “Project: Cold Case” that two weeks before Herriage’s murder, he was jumped by five men and one woman. Regarding the case, she said she planned to “keep it open…keep it out there.”

