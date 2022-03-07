Man gets 50 years for killing girlfriend’s son

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2022 at 1:31 pm

MARSHALL — A Waskom man was sentenced to 50 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son. According to our news partner KETK, 33-year-old Larry Prudhomme entered his plea in the 71st District Court in Marshall on March 2. Deputies were called out to a home in Waskom in 2019 in reference to a child injury. When they arrived, Prudhomme and the victim’s mother, Danielle Faulkner, said the child fell off the porch, causing him to have a seizure and trouble breathing. While treating the boy, EMS noticed he was extremely bruised all over his body and told deputies that they didn’t feel the amount of bruising was consistent with falling off the porch. Prudhomme was initially charged with injury to a child, but the charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died. Faulkner has her next court date scheduled for April 12.

