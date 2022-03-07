Today is Monday March 07, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2022 at 11:23 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3226. This will be under one-way traffic with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch work on various roadways. In Gregg County, maintenance crews will be continuing mill and inlay operations on FM 2204. There will be left lane closures east and westbound from US 259 BUS to Danville Rd. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



