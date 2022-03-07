‘American Idol’ recap: A star is born as the judges hand out the second platinum ticket

The search for the next American Idol continued Sunday night, with host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie leading the hunt.

Here are some of the night's highlights, which include giving away the second out of three coveted Platinum tickets for the milestone season 20.

Kicking things off was 27-year-old Betty Maxwell, who some might recognize as Miss Georgia 2015 and Miss America 2016. Now, she's after the American Idol crown, and after singing Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This" and Carrie Underwood's "Jesus Take The Wheel," she's well on her way with a ticket to Hollywood.

Leah Marlene, 20, from Illinois admittedly has some "questionable fashion choices" but the judges didn't have to question anything when it came to whether or not they were sending her through to the next round. She performed One Direction's "Steal My Girl" and Katy even drew a comparison to former Idol contestant Catie Turner, who made it to season 16's top seven.

Unfortunately, the same fate wasn't in the cards for 17-year-old Skylie Thompson, who shared an original song called "Buckle Bunny" followed by a cover of Zach Bryan's "Oklahoma City." Although the trio of judges enjoyed her energy and performance, they ultimately sent home with an optimistic "not yet."

Luke Taylor's deep voice took the judges by surprise. After having a few laughs, which included him singing "Frosty the Snowman," Luke and Lionel voted him through to Hollywood.

Kenedi Anderson, 17, took home a Platinum ticket, impressing the judges with her rendition of Lady Gaga's "Applause." She had the judges praising her, even saying she was "born to be a star" and top ten material.

Other notable auditions included, 18-year-old Kelsie Dolan, who was praised by the judges for hitting "no bad notes" after taking a swing at Kelly Clarkson's "Piece by Piece," and Adele's "When We Were Young."

Mike Parker, 27, sang his heart out as his family grapples with his mother's health issues. He sung Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine" and had Katy saying he's potential "Top 24." Also winning the judges compliments was Christian Guardino, singing Donnie Hathaway's "A Song For You" and Lady K, who took a stab at Katy's song "Wide Awake." Both had the judges saying that they're "magic."

The auditions continue when American Idol returns Sunday, March 13 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.

