Today is Monday March 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Batman’ screening features guest appearance: A real bat

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2022 at 7:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A real bat made made a surprise guest appearance at a Texas showing of “The Batman” this weekend. The bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater Friday night, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried to get the critter out. Their attempts were unsuccessful. The audience were offered refunds, but most decided to stick it out and, according to one moviegoer, watch the film “bat and all.” KXAN reports the Moviehouse & Eatery believes someone snuck the bat into the Austin theater as a prank.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design