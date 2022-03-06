54-year-old struck, killed by pickup near Frankston

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2022 at 5:06 pm

FRANKSTON — A 54-year-old man was hit and killed by a pickup truck near Frankston early Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, around 5:20 Friday morning, DPS troopers responded to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on SH 155, roughly three miles south of Frankston. A preliminary investigation indicated that 31-year-old Antonio Roman, of Palestine, was traveling north bound on SH 155 in a 2019 Ford F-250. At the same time, 54-year-old Ian Folakan, of Frankston, was walking south in the northbound lanes, straddling the inside and outside lanes. Due to heavy fog and the lack of light, Roman was reportedly unable to see Folakan until it was too late, striking him the left side of the truck. DPS reported that Roman immediately pulled over and stopped on the right shoulder. Folakan was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a nearby funeral home. Roman was reportedly uninjured. The investigation is ongoing.

