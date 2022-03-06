New MLBPA proposal includes $5M reduction in pre-arbitration pool

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2022 at 4:42 pm

ByJESSE ROGERS

The MLB Players Association gave a written collective bargaining agreement proposal to Major League Baseball on Sunday. It included a $5 million reduction to the union’s last offer in a pre-arbitration bonus pool, but it did not include any changes to its competitive balance tax proposal, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The meeting in New York isn’t likely to bring an end to the 95-day lockout — or lead to the beginning of spring training.

“We were hoping to see some movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility and get a deal done quickly,” league spokesperson Glen Caplin said. “The Players Association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. On some issues, they even went backwards. Simply put, we are deadlocked. We will try to figure out how to respond but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.”

The union’s first threshold in the CBT still starts at $238 million and ends at $263 million. The league’s offer begins at $220 million, going up to $230 million over the course of the five years.

The union’s ask in the pre-arbitration pool is now at $80 million, while the league was offering $30 million in its latest proposal.

The sides remain far apart on those two issues alone.

The union did agree on Sunday to a league request to change the amount of time needed to implement rule changes in three areas: a pitch clock, the size of the bases and the shift. Previously, the league needed to give a year’s notice to the union in order to make unilateral rule changes but now will only be required to give 45 days with those specific rules. The new timeline for rule changes will start in 2023.

Sunday was Day 95 of the lockout. Spring games through March 17 have been canceled along with the first two regular-season series. More regular-season games are likely to be canceled at the beginning of the week.

