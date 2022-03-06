Russia-Ukraine live updates: Thousands trapped in Mariupol as Russia shells escape route

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2022 at 2:22 pm

By Morgan Winsor,Emily Shapiro,Julia Jacobo, Nadine El-Bawab, Meredith Deliso, Ivan Pereira, Kevin Shalvey, and Bill Hutchinson

Russian forces are continuing their attempted push through Ukraine from multiple directions, while Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are putting up “stiff resistance,” according to U.S. officials.

The attack began Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation.”

Russian forces moving from neighboring Belarus toward Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, don’t appear to have advanced closer to the city since coming within about 20 miles, although smaller advanced groups have been fighting gun battles with Ukrainian forces inside the capital since at least Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the United States, Canada and countries throughout Europe, targeting the Russian economy as well as Putin himself.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Mar 06, 2:50 pm

American Express suspends operations in Russia and Belarus

American Express announced on Sunday that it is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus citing the “unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine.”

The move came a day after Visa and Mastercard suspended operations in Russia.

“As a result, globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia. Additionally, cards issued locally in Russia by Russian banks will no longer work outside of the country on the American Express global network,” American Express said in a statement.

The company said in its statement that it is also “terminating all business operations in Belarus,” which has assisted Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

American Express said the moves are in addition to previous steps it has taken, including halting its relationships with banks in Russia affected by the U.S. and international government sanctions.

During a Zoom call with U.S. lawmakers on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia, according to a source on the call.

-ABC NEWS’ Matt Foster

Mar 06, 2:00 pm

Wedding held at Kyiv checkpoint

Amid the war in Ukraine, two members of the country’s volunteer military forces got married in an outdoor ceremony dressed in camouflage and wearing helmets.

Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov, both members of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, exchanged marriage vows at a checkpoint in Kyiv surrounded by fellow soldiers, some wearing bullet-proof vests.

The bride carried a bouquet of roses and wore a helmet over her white wedding veil. The bride’s helmet was removed when she and the groom sealed the nuptials with a kiss.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the former World Boxing Organization’s heavyweight champion, said he was able to greet the newlywed soldiers.

“They have been living in a civil marriage for a long time, and now they have decided to get married. The ceremony took place near one of the checkpoints set up at the entrances to Kyiv,” Klitschko said on Twitter and included a video of the wedding.

Сьогодні вітав бійців одного з батальйонів тероборони столиці Лесю та Валерія. Вони давно живуть в цивільному шлюбі, а тепер вирішили обвінчатися. Церемонія відбулася поруч з одним із блок-постів.Життя триває! І життя Києва, киян, нашої держави ми будемо захищати! pic.twitter.com/ys2kNN12Ws

— Віталій Кличко (@Vitaliy_Klychko) March 6, 2022

Klitschko also noted that 457 babies have been born in the capital’s maternity hospitals over the past 10 days.

“Life goes on!” Klitschko said. “And we will protect the life of Kyiv, Kyivites, our state!”

_-ABC NEWS’ Julia Drozd_

Mar 06, 1:23 pm

Management of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant under orders of Russia

Management of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, is now operating under orders from the commander of the Russian forces that took control of the site last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that the Russian takeover of the plant violates an indispensable pillar of nuclear safety in which operating staff must be able to fulfill their safety and security duties and make decisions free of undue pressure.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, on screen, addresses the UN Security Council,March 4, 2022.The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency open meeting on the attack on Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant.

Richard Drew/AP

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, on screen…

The IAEA also said it has been informed by Ukraine’s nuclear regulator that Russian forces have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through normal channels of communication. The regulator told the IAEA that staff operating at Zaporizhzhya are having major problems communicating outside of the plant because phone lines, email service and fax machines are no longer functioning.

Despite the communication issues, the regulator was able to provide updated information about the operational status of the Zaporizhzhya plant, confirming radiation levels there remain normal.

“I’m extremely concerned about these developments that were reported to me today. Just a few days after I presented the seven main elements of nuclear safety and security to the IAEA Board, several of them are already being compromised,” Grossi said. “In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure.”

Grossi added, “The deteriorating situation regarding vital communications between the regulator and the Zaporizhzhya NPP is also a source of deep concern, especially during an armed conflict that may jeopardize the country’s nuclear facilities at any time. Reliable communications between the regulator and the operator are a critical part of overall nuclear safety and security.”

The nuclear regulator also reported that it is having problems communicating with personnel at the decommissioned Chornobyl Nuclear Power plant, the site of a 1986 nuclear disaster, saying only email communication is possible for now. The staff of more than 200 technical personnel and guards have not been able to rotate since Feb 23.

ABC NEWS’ Christine Theodorou

Mar 06, 12:08 pm

UN human rights commission verifies 1,123 civilian casualties

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported Sunday that it has verified 1,123 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country began on Feb. 24.

The OHCHR said the casualties include 364 civilians that have been killed, including 25 children. Another 759 civilians have been injured in the fighting, including 41 children, the OHCHR reported.

OHCHR said it is only reporting verified civilian casualties and acknowledged that the real figures are likely “considerably higher.”

PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen walk toward the last bridge on the road that connects Stoyanka with Kyiv, on March 6, 2022.

Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian servicemen walk toward the last bridge on the road that connects Stoyanka wi…

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes.

At least 503 of the civilian casualties have occurred in the heavily Russian-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk provinces of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, including 88 deaths. Another 374 civilian casualties, including 65 deaths, have occurred in the Ukrainian government-controlled areas of the Donbas region.

OHCHR reported that in other regions of Ukraine — including the cities of Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr — 276 civilians have died and 344 have been injured.

ABC NEWS’ Christine Theodorou

