Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sits out with toe injury

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2022 at 6:09 pm

By TIM MACMAHON

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a left toe sprain.

Sources told ESPN that the injury is “no concern” as far as lingering long term.

Doncic, a first-team All-NBA selection the past two seasons, is averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game.

The Mavs are 21-7 since Doncic returned from a three-week absence to recover from a right ankle sprain and work on his conditioning.

Doncic has recently been in the midst of the most productive stretch of his career. He has averaged 34.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists in the past 14 games, including a 41-point, 10-rebound, 9-assist performance in Thursday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

Go Back