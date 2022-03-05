Today is Saturday March 05, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


MLB Players Association starts $1M fund for workers impacted by canceled games

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2022 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.

In addition, Major League Baseball will also be setting up a fund for impacted workers, a source told ESPN.

The players’ association on Friday said the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others experiencing financial hardship caused by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, which was in its 93rd day.

Details of the fund being set up by MLB have yet to be announced.

Spring training games failed to start as scheduled on Feb. 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series for each team during the regular season, which was scheduled to start March 31.

“Many aren’t seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” union executive board members Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer said in a statement. “Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”

The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.

“This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure players into accepting an unfair deal,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design