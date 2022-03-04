Today is Friday March 04, 2022
Three street closures announced in Longview

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 5:20 pm
LONGVIEW — The city of Longview has three street closures on the docket for the coming week. Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, East Whaley Street, from North Fredonia Street to North Green Street, will be temporarily closed due to street paving. Click here for details. Beginning Tuesday, Page Road, between Delia Drive and Lois Lane, will be closed to through traffic for improvements for the new Hallsville Elementary School. Go to this link for additional information on that project. Also beginning Tuesday, northbound traffic on S. High Street, at Nelson Street, will be reduced to single lane traffic due to installation of a new sewer main. Click here for more on that effort. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes in all cases. Officials note that all three projects will move forward as weather permits.



