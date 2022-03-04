Today is Friday March 04, 2022
‘The Boys” Homelander, Antony Starr arrested in Spain for alleged assault

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 3:29 pm
Amazon Studios

Actor Antony Starr, known for playing the villainous Homelander on Amazon's Emmy-nominated hit The Boys, will apparently avoid jail time after an allegedly drunken assault on a chef at a restaurant in Alicante, Spain.

The New Zealand Herald has confirmed a story that was first picked up by the city's local newspaper La Información, which stated the 46-year-old actor was arrested Wednesday for punching, and possibly hitting, the 21-year-old alleged victim with a glass, which shattered.

The victim was said to be dazed and in need of four stitches above his eye. 

Starr was convicted but won't face any jail time because he has no criminal record, according to Spanish law. Instead, he was automatically given a 12-month suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay $5,464.97 in fines within 72 hours. 

The New Zealand-born actor was in the city filming Guy Ritchie's action movie The Interpreter, starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Starr can also be heard as Homelander in The Boys' animated spin-off, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which premiered on Amazon Prime Friday. 

