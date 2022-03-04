Brookshire’s to keep Russian products off shelves

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 3:14 pm

TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced on Friday that they would be the latest company to show support toward Ukraine. According to our news partner KETK, the organization said in a Facebook post that they would keep Russian-made products off their shelves. This follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week. The effects of the invasion have been worldwide. More than 150 countries voted at the United Nations to condemn the attack and varying industries have attempted to show support for Ukrainians in their own way.

