City of Marshall issues water notice

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 3:11 pm

MARSHALL — Due to inoperable and/or non-functioning valves, the city of Marshall has shut down all of the city water pumps at the Water Plant as crews work to repair a damaged water main. Officials say this will lower the pressure and most likely result in a total loss of water. This will allow the city crews to begin to excavate the main and begin repairing the damage, according to a news release. According to the city, most if not all city water customers will experience low pressure and/or no water during this period. Officials are asking everyone to conserve water at this time. They say crews are working diligently to locate the break and repair the damage. Officials tell us the main was damaged by a contractor on the corner of Alvin Street and S. Carter.

A boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two (2) minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded. The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.

