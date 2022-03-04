Today is Friday March 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Marshall issues water notice

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 3:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MARSHALL — Due to inoperable and/or non-functioning valves, the city of Marshall has shut down all of the city water pumps at the Water Plant as crews work to repair a damaged water main. Officials say this will lower the pressure and most likely result in a total loss of water. This will allow the city crews to begin to excavate the main and begin repairing the damage, according to a news release. According to the city, most if not all city water customers will experience low pressure and/or no water during this period. Officials are asking everyone to conserve water at this time. They say crews are working diligently to locate the break and repair the damage. Officials tell us the main was damaged by a contractor on the corner of Alvin Street and S. Carter.

A boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two (2) minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded. The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design