Frozen meals to make at home and cook for easy weeknight dinners

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 2:28 pm

Getty Images/Morsa Images/Stock

(NEW YORK) -- When it comes to meal prep, the idea of dishing out a lineup of "same, same but different" type recipes can become monotonous and dissatisfying.

So "Good Morning America" Food rounded up an array of freezer friendly recipes that can be prepped ahead, popped in the freezer and cooked on the spot when you're ready to enjoy.

Sarah Farmer, executive culinary director of Taste of Home, previously shared these freezer-pleaser dinners that cut down the "stress of having to figure out what to make for dinner every night."

Get ready to clean out, cook and fill up your freezer, because these additional recipes will keep your kitchen full of delicious and easy homemade dinners.

Five-Cheese Ziti al Forno

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds (about 7-1/2 cups) uncooked ziti or small tube pasta

2 jars (24 ounces each) marinara sauce

1 jar (15 ounces) Alfredo sauce

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

1/2 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese

1/2 cup shredded provolone cheese

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

Topping:

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Optional: Minced fresh parsley or basil, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees (when ready to cook, do not bake if freezing ahead). Cook the pasta according to the package directions for al dente; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, combine the marinara sauce, Alfredo sauce, 1 cup mozzarella and the ricotta, provolone and Romano. Cook over medium heat until sauce begins to simmer and cheeses are melted. Stir in cooked pasta; pour mixture into a greased 13x9-in. baking dish. Top with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese.

In a small bowl, stir together Parmesan, bread crumbs, garlic and olive oil; sprinkle over the pasta.

Bake, uncovered, until mixture is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 30-40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley or basil if desired.

Freeze option: Cool the unbaked casserole; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover casserole with foil; bake 50 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees, 15-20 minutes longer.

Air-Fryer Jamaican Beef Patties

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon pepper

3/4 teaspoon salt

For the crust:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons curry powder

Dash salt

1/2 cup cold butter

1/3 cup ice water

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Directions

In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, 6-8 minutes, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in curry powder, thyme, pepper and salt; set aside.

For crust, in a large bowl, whisk together flour, curry powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add water; stir just until moistened.

Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees. Divide dough into 8 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 6-in. circle. Place about 1/4 cup filling on 1 half of each circle. Fold crust over filling. Press edges with a fork to seal.

Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked pastries on a parchment-lined baking sheet until firm. Transfer to freezer containers; return to freezer. To use, cook pastries on a greased tray in air-fryer basket in a preheated 350° air-fry until heated through, 25-30 minutes.

In batches if necessary, place in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket; brush with beaten egg. Cook until golden brown, 22-25 minutes. Remove to wire racks. Serve warm.

Korean Beef and Rice

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2-2/3 cups hot cooked brown rice

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions

In a large skillet, cook beef and garlic over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking beef into crumbles. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix brown sugar, soy sauce, oil and seasonings.

Stir sauce into beef; heat through. Serve with rice. Sprinkle with green onions.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled meat mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally.

Pressure Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

Grab the ingredients and follow the prep steps and pressure cook as directed. Store in a freezer safe container and remove to reheat on a stovetop or in a slow cooker until heated through.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 Anaheim or poblano peppers, finely chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 carton (48 ounces) chicken broth

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Mexican diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (10 ounces) enchilada sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 to 1 teaspoon chipotle hot pepper sauce, optional

1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro

Optional: Shredded cheddar cheese, cubed avocado, sour cream and tortilla strips

Directions

Select sauté setting on a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Adjust for medium heat; add oil. When oil is hot, add peppers and onion; cook and stir until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add chicken, broth, tomatoes, enchilada sauce, tomato paste, seasonings and, if desired, pepper sauce. Stir.

Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 8 minutes. Allow pressure to naturally release for 7 minutes; quick-release any remaining pressure.

Remove chicken from pressure cooker. Shred with 2 forks; return to pressure cooker.

Stir in cilantro. Serve with toppings as desired.

Recipes reprinted with permission courtesy of Taste of Home.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

