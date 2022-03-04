Today is Friday March 04, 2022
Former FBI agent indicted on child sex allegations

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 1:27 pm
TYLER — A former Louisiana FBI agent who is accused of exposing himself several times to two Tyler teens has been indicted. According to our news partner KETK, David Harris is scheduled to appear in a Smith County court on June 20. He is also facing criminal charges in Louisiana and Florida for separate incidents. Harris is accused of several sex crimes dating back to 2016, though his attorneys maintain his innocence. He had previously been assigned to the FBI Field Office in New Orleans, where he investigated child sex crimes, but has since been fired by the FBI. A warrant stated that the investigation started in 2021 when the father of an alleged victim sent a letter to the Inspector General’s Office detailing incidents in which Harris allegedly exposed himself to the man’s daughter and another teenage girl from 2018-2019.



