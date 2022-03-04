Police seek leads in sports bar shooting

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 12:30 pm

LONGVIEW — Police are seeking leads after a person was injured in a shooting at a Longview sports bar on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, around 11:36 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of The Lodge Sports Bar and Billiards on North Spur 63. When officers arrived, they learned the victim of the shooting left the scene in a private vehicle and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any related information is encouraged to contact Longview police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at this link.

