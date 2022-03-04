Pete Davidson reportedly “excited” about heading to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin craft

While his dopey Chad character was tasked with colonizing Mars on a Saturday Night Live sketch last year, it seems Pete Davidson might actually be headed into space.

Unfortunately for Kanye West -- the ex-husband of Pete's current girlfriend Kim Kardashian -- it won't be a long-term trip.

Instead, the New York Post reports a hang with Pete and Kim, and Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez at the Amazon creator's Los Angeles estate, might just have cemented Davidson's seat on one of Bezos' Blue Origin space flights.

"Pete is excited," a source tells the publication. "They haven't signed a contract yet, but it looks like it's going to happen."

The source adds, "He got on really well with Jeff when they met."

As if you need yet another example of Davidson's mysterious charm, consider Oscar winner Marisa Tomei's new comments to Rolling Stone. The Spider-Man series star claims she got stiffed on her check for playing Davidson's mom in his well-received indie film The King of Staten Island, but she's not holding a grudge. Far from it, actually.

"He's just so f***ing real, and he's unfiltered, but very sensitive," Tomei gushed. "So he's almost an irresistible combination. And he's good-looking, even though I played... let's just put the mom thing aside. Let's, like, never mention that again," she joked.

