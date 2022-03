Boil water notice rescinded for part of Lindale

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 10:56 am

LINDALE — The City of Lindale has rescinded a boil water notice issued Wednesday morning for residents on Boaz Lane and three houses to the West of Boaz Lane (14921, 14964, and 14965 CR 475). The notice was issued due to a water main break. Contact the City of Lindale at 903-882-4948 with any questions.

Go Back