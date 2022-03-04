Today is Friday March 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 9:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FBI via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court reinstated the death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who attacked the Boston Marathon in 2013, in a decision announced Friday.

It was a 6-3 decision, with the opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas. Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

"Dzhokhar Tsarnaev committed heinous crimes. The Sixth Amendment nonetheless guaranteed him a fair trial before an impartial jury. He received one. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is reversed," Thomas wrote in the decision.

Breyer in the dissent said Tsarnaev should have been allowed to present evidence that his older brother Tamerlan had previously committed three brutal murders to bolster his case that he "radicalized him."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design