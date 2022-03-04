Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 9:07 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:



Netflix

The Weekend Away: A relaxing getaway goes wrong when a woman is accused of killing her best friend in this thrilling drama.

Pieces of Her: Toni Collette stars in this edge-of-your-seat series, all about a daughter who journeys to uncover the hidden secrets of her family.





Hulu

The Dropout: Experience the unbelievable true story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was indicted on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for distributing blood tests with falsified results to consumers, which led to her being convicted of fraud.

Fresh: A romantically frustrated young woman discovers her alluring new man has an unusual appetite.





Amazon Prime Video

Lucy and Desi: Amy Poehler directs a new documentary about one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical: This animated superhero spinoff will go deeper into the live action show and explore real societal injustices.





Apple TV+

Dear...: From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, this docuseries profiles game-changing icons and the people whose lives they’ve inspired. This season features Sandra Oh, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Jane Fonda, Laird Hamilton, Billy Porter, the late André Leon Talley, Malala Yousafzai, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

