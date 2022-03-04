Today is Friday March 04, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 9:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:


Netflix
The Weekend AwayA relaxing getaway goes wrong when a woman is accused of killing her best friend in this thrilling drama.

Pieces of Her: Toni Collette stars in this edge-of-your-seat series, all about a daughter who journeys to uncover the hidden secrets of her family.


Hulu
The DropoutExperience the unbelievable true story of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was indicted on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for distributing blood tests with falsified results to consumers, which led to her being convicted of fraud.

Fresh: A romantically frustrated young woman discovers her alluring new man has an unusual appetite. 


Amazon Prime Video
Lucy and Desi: Amy Poehler directs a new documentary about one of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history.

The Boys Presents: DiabolicalThis animated superhero spinoff will go deeper into the live action show and explore real societal injustices.


Apple TV+
Dear...: From Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, this docuseries profiles game-changing icons and the people whose lives they’ve inspired. This season features Sandra OhViola DavisAva DuVernayJane FondaLaird HamiltonBilly Porter, the late André Leon TalleyMalala Yousafzai, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design