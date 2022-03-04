“Proud” Ukrainian Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher raise $3 million and counting for relief efforts

In a message shared to YouTube and their Instagram feeds, native Ukrainian Mila Kunis and her husband and former That 70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher announced they've started a GoFundMe for the country in the wake of the Russian invasion.

So far, they've kicked in $3 million of their own cash to the "Stand with Ukraine" effort, with a goal of $30 million.

"I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983," Kunis begins. "I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American. A proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

"And I've never been more proud to be married to one," Kutcher replies.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating," Mila says. "There is no place in this world for this unjust attack on humanity."

Kutcher adds, "And while we witness the bravery of the people of the country she was born in, we are also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety. We're raising funds to support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area."

Kunis implores, "The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn't mean they're not worthy of our support."

The GoFundMe they've matched their $3 million to will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, "two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most."

So as of 8:30 ET Friday morning, more than 8,300 donations have been added to the celebrity couple's generous kick-start.

