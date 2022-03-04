In Brief: Phoebe Waller-Bridge sets ‘Fleabag’ follow-up, and more

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has nailed down her next project, according to Deadline. Details of the new show are being kept under wraps. Amazon Prime Video has greenlit her new show, scheduled to start shooting by the end of the year. It's the first series she's created since inking her three-year overall deal with Amazon Studios, which she signed back in September 2019. Following the success of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge executive-produced and appeared in the HBO romantic comedy series Run, starring Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, and co-wrote Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, No Time to Die, which grossed over $774 million worldwide. She also wrote, ran and executive-produced the first season of the award-winning series Killing Eve. She'll next be seen in Disney/Lucasfilm’s upcoming Indiana Jones movie...

Variety reports Pitch Perfect and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist alum Skylar Astin is joining Grey's Anatomy's current 18th season in a recurring role. Astin will play Todd Eames, described as "charming and handsome with a gentle soul" whose sister is a pregnant patient at the hospital. Astin's first episode, titled "Put the Squeeze on Me," will air March 24...

The Ryan Murphy shows American Crime Story and Pose will move to Hulu when their current deal with Netflix expires, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They'll join American Horror Story on the Disney-run streaming service. All seasons of Pose and American Crime Story -- including Impeachment, which aired on FX in the fall of 2021 and has yet to stream anywhere -- will make their Hulu debuts on March 7. All future seasons of American Crime Story and American Horror Story, which has been renewed through its 13th season, will also be available on Hulu after their broadcast TV debuts on FX...

Sheryl Underwood has signed a multi-year deal to remain on the panel of CBS' The Talk through season 15, according to Variety. The show is currently in its 12th season. Additionally, Underwood has entered into a new two-year first-look deal with CBS Studios. “The Talk will forever be my home; I have no intentions of going anywhere, but while I have this platform and while I have access to the audience, I want to be as integral in the success of the corporation of CBS as I possibly can,” Underwood tells Variety. “I want to be able to create content -- not just for me to star in, but for other people to get the same opportunity and go on the same journey, especially women and stand-up comics.” Underwood joined The Talk in September 2011, ahead of its second season...

