Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 7:51 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Biden will be joined by the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment to produce equipment for the electrical infrastructure. The investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations including California and Texas. That’s according to senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview Friday’s event on the White House campus. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who’ve met with Biden recently to discuss their expansion plans. The Democratic president also will announce details on a rule requiring that companies providing goods to the government have 75% of their product content made domestically, up from 55%.



