Son testifies against father charged with storming Capitol

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2022 at 4:37 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The son of a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol has testified that he secretly recorded his father describing his role in the riot and gave the audio file to an FBI agent within a week of the attack. Nineteen-year-old Jackson Reffitt was a prosecution witness Thursday during the second day of trial for his father, Guy Wesley Reffitt. Jackson Reffitt says he met with the FBI agent after his father threatened him and his sister if they reported him to law enforcement. Guy Reffitt is the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried. He is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and obstructing justice for the alleged threats against his children.

