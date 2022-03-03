DeAndre Jordan plans to sign with Philadelphia 76ers for remainder of season

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 6:41 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Center DeAndre Jordan has cleared league waivers and plans to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Teams had until 5 p.m. ET on Thursday to make a claim on Jordan.

The Los Angeles Lakers waived Jordan on Tuesday, using the roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin.

The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade-deadline deal to acquire James Harden, sources said, and the Lakers’ waiving of Jordan, 33, on Monday moved them closer to filling that roster hole.

Jordan, who signed a one-year, $2.6 million minimum deal to join the Lakers this season, will save the Sixers $2.3 million in luxury tax by signing a free-agent deal instead of getting claimed on waivers. The Sixers have an open roster spot to take on Jordan.

Jordan started 19 games this season before dropping out of the team’s rotation. Jordan was All-NBA first team with the Clippers in 2016, and he was a two-time All-NBA defensive first-team choice in 2015 and 2016.

