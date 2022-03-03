Today is Thursday March 03, 2022
Banana Republic adds new baby and athletic categories

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 4:43 pm
Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Banana Republic is known for its modern luxury-style adult clothing, but now, the brand is expanding to also include great picks for babies.

The Gap Inc.-owned company announced BR Baby as a new category available now and shared that an athletics collection will also be coming later this month.

Launching with 40 pieces, Banana Republic's new baby line has a wide variety of matching sets, knit tops, bodysuits, accessories and more that take a nod from many of the brand's iconic adult picks.

Additionally, the latest baby line includes a limited number of adorable "mini-me" pieces -- matching looks for babies and adults. The featured apparel is currently available in sizes 0-24 and prices start at $20.

"BR Baby and BR Athletics mix the mainstream with the unexpected and deliver elevated, thoroughly modern, lifestyle collections," said Sandra Stangl, president and CEO of Banana Republic, in a statement.

She continued, "We approached both by deconstructing what made Banana Republic successful in the first place — taking things that people already know, have nostalgia for, and framing them in new ways that feel fresh."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



