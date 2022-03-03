Today is Thursday March 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler PD hands out annual awards

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 4:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER — The Tyler Police Department hands out its annual awards for outstanding service at a Tuesday banquet. Officer Blake Kelley was recognized as Officer of the Year. Rookie Officer of the Year is James Meredith, and the Priority Response Team was named Unit of the Year. Numerous other honors were also presented. According to a news release, the recipients “are called to serve” and “went above and beyond the call of duty.” You can view the complete list here, together with details on the recipients.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design