Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Lady Gaga among this year's Oscars presenters

March 3, 2022

Oscar winners Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn will be among the presenters at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, taking place March 27th.

Also added at the podium for this year's festivities will be stand-up icon and Fargo vet Chris Rock and The Batman's Zoë Kravitz.

In the announcement, co-producer Will Packer said, "Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking."

More presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host the 94th Annual Academy Awards, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

