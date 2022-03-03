Today is Thursday March 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Lady Gaga among this year’s Oscars presenters

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 2:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/AMPAS

Oscar winners Kevin CostnerLady Gaga and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn will be among the presenters at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, taking place March 27th.

Also added at the podium for this year's festivities will be stand-up icon and Fargo vet Chris Rock and The Batman's Zoë Kravitz.

In the announcement, co-producer Will Packer said, "Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe. That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking."

More presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Amy SchumerWanda Sykes and Regina Hall will host the 94th Annual Academy Awards, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design