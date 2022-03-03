Today is Thursday March 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Musk invites auto union to hold organizing vote at factory

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 1:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DETROIT (AP/Staff) – Elon Musk is inviting the United Auto Workers union to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. On Twitter Wednesday, Musk wrote that he invited the union to hold a vote at its convenience and that Austin-based Tesla would do nothing to stop it. The UAW wouldn’t comment Thursday, but spokesman Brian Rothenberg pointed out that Tesla is fighting a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling from last year that found the company and Musk engaged in unfair labor practices in 2018, partly because of his tweets. The labor practices involved a UAW effort to organize the 10,000-worker Fremont plant.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design