UN report paints dire picture of the Gulf of Mexico’s future

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 1:49 pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Hurricane Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain on parts of the Texas coast in 2017. Then in 2020, ferocious winds from Hurricane Laura destroyed homes across coastal Louisiana. Hurricane Ida hit in 2021, leaving the entire city of New Orleans without power for days. Such extreme weather is becoming more common, and that’s just one of the warnings for the Gulf of Mexico region from a United Nations report released this week. It details devastating impacts to come even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times.

