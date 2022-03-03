Electric cooperative warns of scam

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 1:46 pm

SAN AUGUSTINE — An electricity provider in East Texas is warning about a scam. The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative says someone pretending to be with the company is calling people from local numbers demanding money and threatening to disconnect their service. The company’s service area includes San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Newton, Panola, Jasper, Sabine, and Rusk Counties. The company says it would never call and demand payment immediately like that.

