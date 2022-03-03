Burn ban enacted in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 12:40 pm

HENDERSON — The Rusk County Commissioners Court approved a burn ban Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the ban prohibits all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county. It is currently the only county-wide active burn ban in East Texas. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has posted about multiple fires that departments in the county have responded to this week. One was near Kilgore after a three-acre wildland fire broke out. Officials say the fire started as a small brush fire. They asked afterward for no one in the county to burn until further notice.

