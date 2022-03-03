Today is Thursday March 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two square off for Democratic congressional nomination

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 12:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EAST TEXAS — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Congress District 1 in Texas, but we don’t yet know which Democrat he’ll face in November. We do know it will be either Jrmar Jefferson or Victor D. Dunn. According our news partner KETK, Jefferson led all four Democratic candidates with more than 45% of the votes in the Tuesday primary and Dunn earned more than 28% of them. The primary runoff elections are scheduled for May 24.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design