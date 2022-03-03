Two square off for Democratic congressional nomination

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 12:35 pm

EAST TEXAS — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Congress District 1 in Texas, but we don’t yet know which Democrat he’ll face in November. We do know it will be either Jrmar Jefferson or Victor D. Dunn. According our news partner KETK, Jefferson led all four Democratic candidates with more than 45% of the votes in the Tuesday primary and Dunn earned more than 28% of them. The primary runoff elections are scheduled for May 24.

Go Back