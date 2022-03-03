Voter confusion reported over new election law

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2022 at 11:55 am

LONGVIEW — Because of the new changes this year in Texas, many vote by mail applications and ballots were rejected this election cycle — and East Texas was no exception. Tuesday’s primary was the first election day since Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill, was signed in Texas. According to our news partner KETK, Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said her staff is in the process of reaching out to voters who need to make corrections on their ballots. She said the majority of the problems came from the new law, which states that ID numbers need to be on their application and on a ballot as well. For future elections, administrators across East Texas counties have recommended taking time when filling out a ballot. Briggs said there is still time to make corrections. East Texans have up to six days after the election to fix their mail-in ballot that was already submitted.

